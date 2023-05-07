All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The Titus County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a fugitive wanted since 2019.

Officials say Ramiro Estupinan Saucedo is wanted for felony invasive visual recording in connection with a case in mid-2019. Saucedo reportedly abandoned family, property and other ties to the county when he fled.

Authorities believe he may be in Mexico. They say his predatorial behavior will likely continue and ask that anyone with information on where he lives or works contact the TCSO at (903) 572-6641.