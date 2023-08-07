TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Police Department arrested three men in a child sex sting operation last week.

According to Texarkana Texas police, officers posted a fake ad on a website known to offer prostitution services and then posed as an underage girl when men responded to the ad.

Police say that even though each of the three men was told that she was underage, they still wanted to meet up with her and offered to pay her for sex.

When the men arrived to meet who they thought was an underage girl, they were greeted by several police officers.

Adarius Wills, 33, is facing charges of online solicitation of a minor and delivery of marijuana. His bond was set at $85,000.

Telvin Wilson, 31, is also facing a charge of online solicitation of a minor, and his bond was set at $100,000.

James Willis, 37, is facing charges of online solicitation of a minor, delivery of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, evading arrest, abandoning/endangering a child with intent to return, and possession of a controlled substance. His bond has not yet been set.

Texarkana Texas police say the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, and the Texas Department of Public Safety assisted them in the sting operation.