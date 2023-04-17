OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (KLFY) -Three Louisiana high school students were arrested in Florida after allegedly being caught with alcohol, cannabis, and no driver’s license.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), a deputy conducted a traffic stop on I-10 for speeding.

OCSO said that the traffic stop resulted in three high school students from Louisiana being arrested for underage possession of alcohol.

Authorities also said that suspected cannabis gummies were also seized and that the 15-year-old driver did not have a driver’s license.

OCSO said that more charges are possible and that “we do anticipate holding at least one set of parents accountable!”

Courtesy of OCSO Courtesy of OCSO

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.