BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are investigating after three people were injured during a shooting in Bossier City.

According to the Bossier City Police Department, officers were called to Traffic and Berry Streets in response to multiple reports of shots Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene and found three people with gunshot wounds. The Bossier City Fire Department treated the victims and they were taken to Oschner LSU Health Shreveport for further treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.