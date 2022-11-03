CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is in jail after Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies found drugs and guns in his home Tuesday.

According to CPSO, narcotics agents searched a home located at 1706 Peach Street in Shreveport and arrested 35-year-old Mack Marshall.

The search turned up digital scales, packaging materials, four handguns, $335, and about $37,770 in narcotics in the home.

Marshall was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center and charged with four counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule II, one count of possession with intent to distribute Schedule III, four counts of possession of a firearm with controlled and dangerous substances, four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

The following illegal substances were found in Marshall’s possession: