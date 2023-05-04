BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — In the aftermath of a chaotic scene at a Valero gas station on Tuesday officials in Bossier City credit the Bossier City Police Department’s quick response in resolving the attempted armed robbery which escalated to a fatal shooting with several others injured.

“After making the call the Bossier City Police Department responded, and did they ever respond, they responded and arrived on the scene in exactly one minute and thirty-three seconds,” Bossier City Public Information Officer Louis Johnson said.

Within moments of their arrival officers would become targets of the Alabama fugitive’s shooting spree.

“After arriving on the scene the Bossier City Police Department Officers took on fire and were struck several times. The officer was struck once in the chin, once in the shoulder, and both legs. Johnson said. “The impact rendered him unconscious but we are very fortunate that there was another officer on the scene, and that officer was able to keep him protected.”

Two bystanders were killed inside.

47-year-old Joshua Ryan, a customer inside the store, and 36-year-old Jairiah Hamilton an employee, another bystander was shot and injured.

“But because of the fact that we had another Bossier City Police Department Office on the scene Danny Bo Turner he put a tourniquet on the injury he stopped him from bleeding and literally saved his life,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the officers and firefighters did what they were trained to do, protect and serve.

“So we are very proud of that also, and I want to mention within minutes not only was the police department but our fire department was there in about 3 minutes. which is excellent very excellent response time .” Johnson.