WAKE VILLAGE, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is in jail for allegedly breaking into several storage units in Wake Village.

Police arrested 28-year-old Kyle Tucker Friday on three counts of burglary of a building.

Police say over the past few weeks they have had numerous burglaries at the Cubby Hole USA storage on Bishop Street. After investigating, surveillance videos led police to Tucker.

“Upon interviewing him, it led us to other areas that contained the possible items that he had stolen,” said Wake Village, Texas Police Chief Steve Shelley.

During the search investigators also recovered property from burglaries in Cass County.

Shelley says most of the stolen property has been recovered.