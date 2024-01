TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens along with Arkansas Game and Fish Wardens are serving a search warrant in Texarkana connected to a poaching investigation.

Authorities said the warrant is part of an ongoing investigation into violations in both states. According to officials, a small group of adults and juveniles have been poaching deer and other wildlife.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.