TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana Texas police are investigating after a woman reportedly shot her ex-boyfriend in a self-defense incident Wednesday morning.

According to Texarkana police, a woman was walking to her car around 6:30 a.m. when she noticed her ex-boyfriend, identified as Brandon Webb, standing across the parking lot between two cars.

Police say the woman rushed to get into her car, but Webb managed to get to her first.

Webb reportedly made a comment to the victim about what she was wearing and then began to attack her in the driver’s seat of the car.

During the struggle, Webb attempted to shave the victim’s head with a pair of electric clippers he had with him.

As Webb attacked her, the woman managed to grab her pistol from the console of her car and fired one shot at Webb, striking him in the torso.

He then stumbled away as the woman called 911.

Webb was found several minutes later hiding behind an enclosed patio in a nearby apartment complex, yelling for help.

He was transported to Christus St. Micheal Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries where he underwent surgery to remove the bullet.

After investigating, detectives determined Webb to be the aggressor and that the woman was acting strictly in self-defense.

Police obtained felony warrants for stalking and aggravated assault for Webb and say once he is released from the hospital, he will be arrested.

No charges are expected to be filed against the woman.