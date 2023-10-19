TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department will hold a news conference related to new revelations in a murder case that has been cold for more than 40 years.

Siblings Karen, 14, and Gordon Alexander 13 were attacked near their home on April 8, 1981, in the Carmichael Hill area of Texarkana, Arkansas.

According to the Facebook Page Justice for Karen and Gordon Alexander, the children were stabbed multiple times and detectives called it the worst crime scene any of them had seen. The popularity of the page and extensive research spurred TAPD to reopen the case.