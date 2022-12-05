BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana teenager convicted in the murder of a classmate last year after an argument at school continued off-campus has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

19-year-old Kamorion Meachem was convicted Friday after a four-day trial in the Oct. 25, 2021 shooting death of 17-year-old Ulises Martinez.

Both were Texas High School students at the time. Police say the shooting stemmed from a verbal argument at Texas High School earlier in the day. Meachem was sent home after the confrontation with Martinez and some of his friends, but investigators say Meachem continued the confrontation on Sidney Drive. Police found Martinez in the street with a fatal gunshot wound to the chest.

Meachem’s older brother was also charged with murder, but those charges were later dropped.