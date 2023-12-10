TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A Texarkana man is behind bars after a teenage boy died in a crash when getting off a school bus.

Officials said the Livingston ISD bus stopped in the outside lane around 4:17 p.m. with its red lights flashing and the stop sign extended. A 15-year-old exited the bus when a semi-truck driver, Gregory Jackson, reportedly crashed into the back of a Toyota passenger vehicle stopped behind the bus.

Officials said Jackson then veered right, striking the teen in the driveway. A justice of the peace pronounced him dead at the scene.

Gregory Jackson is facing a charge of criminally negligent homicide in connection to the crash Thursday. Law enforcement booked him into Polk County Jail.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is continuing to investigate the crash.