TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman in Texarkana is charged with theft after a door camera captured footage of someone stealing packages from her neighbor.

A local woman called the Texarkana Police Department Tuesday afternoon when she witnessed someone on her doorbell camera taking several packages off her front porch. She was not home at the time.

When Officer Spencer arrived, he did not see anyone in the area carrying packages. The resident told Spencer she would email him screenshots from the surveillance video.

As he began to leave, the officer spotted the next-door neighbor, Emily Hurd, walking out of her home and identified her as the suspect in the video.

Officials say Hurd told the officer she did not know what happened. Officer Spencer told her there was a video of the suspect taking packages from the porch and he needed them back. He says the packages were sitting open on Hurd’s kitchen table.

Hurd is charged with theft of mail, and police booked her into the Bi-State Jail. A judge set her bond at $7,500.