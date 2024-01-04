TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – Nine months after the fatal shooting of a Wake Village man, police are still searching for a suspect in his death.

Michael Clark was fatally shot while walking near a Texarkana block party on March 19, 2023. Police said a 6-year-old child also suffered a gunshot wound from a stray bullet.

Police arrested Kheuma Gilliam in connection with the murder, and warrants were issued for four men suspected in the shooting: Daequeon “Quando” Williams, Tamarion McCoy, Chris Tyler, and Kolby Hemphill.

In the days following the shooting, Williams turned himself over to police custody, and officers arrested Hemphill. Police arrested Tyler on Thanksgiving during a traffic stop in Arkadelphia, according to Texarkana Today.

McCoy is still on the run, and the TAPD asked the public to help find him. He is wanted for first-degree murder (enhanced engaging in violent group activity) and unlawful discharging of a firearm from a vehicle.

Tamarion McCoy bolo (Source: Texarkana Arkansas Police Department)

Police said McCoy is about 5’09” and 160 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. Authorities warned the public to use caution; they believe he could be armed and dangerous.

If you know where he is, contact 911, the TAPD at (903) 798-3130, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-7867.