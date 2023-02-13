TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Texarkana, Texas police are warning the public after they seized a box of THC products packaged like popular candies.

Monday morning, police seized a box of candy-like THC edibles during a traffic stop and arrest on Jarvis Parkway.

The colorful wrappers look like popular brands, such as Nerds, Trolli, Jolly Rancher and Sour Patch candy. However, the products contain THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana that produces a high feeling.

Texarkana police arrest man with drugs in candy wrappers (Source: Texarkana Texas Police Department) Texarkana police arrest man with drugs in candy wrappers (Source: Texarkana Texas Police Department)

“We’ll stop short of saying that they are intentionally marketing it to kids (you can make up your own mind on that), but we’re certainly concerned that some might mistake them for their favorite candy – especially if they’re not paying attention,” said police.

The TTPD says these edibles look like the candy available at convenience stores. They suggest that parents be on the lookout and familiarize themselves with what the products look like so they can recognize if their children have them.