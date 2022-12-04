TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is looking for answers after a fatal shooting early Sunday morning.

Officials say 26-year-old Joseph Ross was in the parking lot of the Shell gas station at 4524 N. Stateline when gunshots were fired. A private vehicle took ross to St. Michaels Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

An autopsy has been ordered.

If you have any information on the shooting contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (903) 798-3154 or Crimestoppers at (903) 793-7867 or STOP. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crimestoppers’ P3Tips app.