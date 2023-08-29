TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Texarkana police are investigating after a shooting left four people injured, including two critically.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting at a home in the 300 block of Waterman Street Tuesday afternoon.

Upon arriving, police found three men suffering from gunshot wounds inside the house, two of them in critical condition.

The men were all transferred to local hospitals. Police say a presumed fourth victim was dropped off at a nearby emergency room a short time later by a private party.

Officers say they acquired a warrant and began searching the home around 3:30 p.m.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.