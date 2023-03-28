TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana, Texas, police are looking for a woman accused of “jugging” an elderly shopper.

Police say the incident happened Thursday after an elderly lady left the Neighborhood Walmart on Richmond Road.

The elderly lady arrived home. As she unloaded her groceries, an unknown woman approached her in the driveway. The woman started telling her a story about needing help. While the elderly woman was distracted and trying to help, the other woman snatched her purse and fled in a dark-colored, four-door Audi with paper tags.

Texarkana jugging suspect no mask (Source: Texarkana Texas Police Department) Texarkana jugging suspect side (Source: Texarkana Texas Police Department) Texarkana jugging suspect front with mask (Source: Texarkana Texas Police Department) Texarkana jugging suspect vehicle (Source: Texarkana Texas Police Department)

“Detectives believe this was probably a case of jugging, which is essentially where the suspect follows the victim from the store or parking lot to their home or someplace where they’re away from everyone else and then while they’re busy, unloading the groceries or messing with their phone or whatever, basically walk up to them distract them, perhaps and then rob them,” TTPD Public Information Officer Shawn Vaughn said.

Detectives said surveillance video at the store showed a woman seemingly following the victim around the store and then tailing the elderly woman’s car as she traveled home.

The same lady was seen on surveillance video at the victim’s house with shoulder-length black hair, a blue, long-sleeved shirt, and black pants.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Anyone who can help police identify the woman in the photos should call Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.