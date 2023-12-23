TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana police are asking for victims to come forward after the maintenance man for a local apartment complex was arrested in early December.

According to police, 55-year-old Bobby Jones was arrested on December 7 for an alleged sexual assault at a Texarkana apartment complex. Police said Jones entered the victim’s apartment to complete some repairs in late November.

Once inside, the victim claimed that Jones asked her for sex and forced himself on her after she repeatedly refused his advances.

Detectives secured a warrant, and Jones turned himself in a few days later at the Texarkana Texas Police Department. He was released the same day after posting bond.

Police say that based on the evidence they have concerns that there may be more other similar victims and are asking anyone with information that might aid in this case should call Detective Harris at 903-798-3226.