TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Texarkana police arrested a woman on the way to a call for a burglary in progress Wednesday morning.

Marshayla Whitlock of Rockford, Ill., is facing charges for two counts of burglary of a vehicle. Police are searching for a second suspect they believe to be involved.

Officials say they received a call to an apartment complex on Summerhill Rd. around 2:30 a.m. The caller told police that a man and woman were breaking into cars in the parking lot. As the responding officer neared the area, dispatch told him the suspects were leaving the apartment complex in a small silver car.

He stopped a silver Chevrolet Malibu about a block away from the apartments and reportedly noticed the woman was extremely nervous. Police say she was alone in the car and gave several different explanations of what she was doing, including looking for an apartment.

While speaking with the suspect, other officers found two vehicles had been broken into. They found one was missing a small black purse and another a PGISD Chromebook. Officials say both of those items were lying inside the woman’s car in clear view.

Officers booked Whitlock into the Bi-State Jail, where her bond was later set at $20,000. The Texarkana Texas Police Department is working to identify the man involved in the burglaries.