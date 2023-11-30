TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – An arrest was made in the September slaying of a woman in Texarkana, police said in a statement.

According to police, they were called to the 3800 block of Alexander on September 13 just after 5 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found 30-year-old Mercedes Young inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound. The suspect, identified as Rodney Lindley fled the scene. The victim was transported to the hospital where she later died.

Investigators secured a warrant for Lindley’s arrest the night of Young’s murder. He was taken into police custody and booked into the Bi-State Jail on the morning of Thursday, November 30. No bond was set at the time of publication.