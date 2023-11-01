TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The suspect in a mass shooting that left three dead and three injured turned himself in, according to Texarkana police.

Texarkana Texas Police say shots were fired after a fight broke out at a weekend party.

Brioskii Warren is a suspect in the Saturday shooting allegedly involving a rifle. A warrant was issued for his arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The shooting claimed the lives of Deandre Fezell and Jayla Hampton. Three other people reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“That is a huge relief to the police department and to the community knowing that this individual who played a part and perpetrated this crime that resulted in three people dying and another three people being shot. You know he’s off the street,” said Texarkana, TPD, Shawn Vaughn.

Officials say Warren turned himself over to police around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Detectives are still trying to interview everyone who attended the party.

Vaughn says it’s a huge undertaking as at least 50 people were there, and more arrests could follow