TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Police are searching for a man they say attempted to defraud an employee at St. Michael’s Hospital in Texarkana and stole a donation box for children.

Authorities say the hospital employee began receiving fraud alerts on her phone when someone attempted to use her credit card. She was at work when she discovered her wallet was missing from her purse. After she put her cards on hold and reported the theft, a doctor found her wallet in another part of the hospital with the credit cards missing.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, Keysean White was identified as the suspect after security officers and investigators reviewed hospital surveillance video.

During the investigation, officials say White was seen on video stealing food from the cafeteria and taking a cash donation box for physically disabled children.

Police issued a warrant for White for felony credit/debit card abuse. White also has warrants for theft and probation violation/resisting arrest.

If you know where he is, call the TTPD at (903) 798-3116 or submit an anonymous tip to Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the P3Tips app.