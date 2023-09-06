TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — The Texarkana Texas Police Department says two officers were injured as they tried to arrest a man Tuesday afternoon.

Police say around 3:30 p.m. two officers were dispatched to a disturbance call in the 1400 block of College Drive after 30-year-old Michael Hawkins got into an argument with his mother while they were driving down the road

TTPD says officers attempted to talk to Hawkins as he was sitting alone inside the vehicle in a parking lot, but he was not cooperating.

Police say Hawkins then grabbed a tire iron and jumped into the backseat.

As an officer used his pepper gun on Hawkins, he allegedly threw the tire iron striking the officer.

Police say they were able to get Hawkins out of the backseat, but as he got out, he reached into the car for something.

As officers tried to restrain Hawkins, he began fighting with officers.

Police say Hawkins managed to grab a female officer by the hair and slam her face into the concrete.

Moments later, another officer arrived on the scene, and police were able to bring him into custody.

Both officers were transported to Christus St. Michael Hospital by ambulance where they were treated for their injuries.

Hawkins was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant and resisting arrest.

He was transported to the Bi-State Jail, where his bond was set at $405,000.