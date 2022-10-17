TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — A Texarkana man is asking for a new trial following his conviction last week of capital murder in the death of his infant stepson.

According to court documents, 29-year-old Joshua Lowe was found guilty on Oct. 6 of capital murder, felony murder, and injury to a child in the death of 11-month-old Javontae Neely. The jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict on all three counts.

On July 11, 2021, Lowe and the child’s mother, 25-year-old Christy Wedgeworth, brought Neely to the emergency room at Christus St. Michael Hospital because the child wasn’t breathing. Doctors there found a brain bleed from a recent injury, as well as broken ribs and shoulders that showed signs of healing. The child was also reportedly covered in bruises in various stages of healing.

Doctors stabilized him enough so he could be transferred to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock but he died two days later.

Texarkana Texas Police later determined that Wedgeworth knew about Lowe’s abuse of her son and 4-year-old daughter who has special needs and did nothing to stop it or protect them. Police say Wedgeworth also failed to seek medical treatment for any of these previous injuries, including at least one broken bone.

Wedgeworth remains in custody at the Bowie County Correctional Center on a $1 million bond. She awaiting trial on charges of injury to a child with bodily injury by omission and injury to a child with serious bodily injury by omission for allegedly knowing about the abuse and doing nothing to stop it or report it.

Her trial date is set for November 29.

Lowe is sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. On Oct. 11, he filed an appeal for a new trial, claiming the verdict is contrary to the law and evidence.