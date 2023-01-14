TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A police foot chase Wednesday afternoon led to the temporary lockdown of the Kilpatrick Elementary School in Texarkana.

Texarkana, Arkansas, police say around 2 pm Wednesday, an officer was dispatched to a house in the 3600 block of Garland Avenue to serve a warrant for 51-year-old Demarcus Weekly. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office wanted Weekly on a felony burglary charge.

Officers said they identified Weekly inside the house and tried to arrest him. Weekly fled on foot to evade arrest and ran onto the campus of Kilpatrick Elementary School.

Officers notified school staff about the situation, and the school went on lockdown.

“The school campus most of the time is on lockdown anyway. What that basically does is it keeps the kids from going out into the hallways, it keeps the classrooms locked down where instead of changing classes, or moving around or going outside for recess or whatever the case may be,” said TAPD’s Public Information Officer Les Munn.

Munn says Weekly left the campus and started jumping through yards on east 34th street. K-nine officer Kashko found him hiding under a shed.