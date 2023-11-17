TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana police received an early Christmas gift, of sorts, when a man made a surprising request at a local emergency room.

According to police, 65-year-old Timothy Smith walked into the emergency room of a Texarkana hospital. Smith was not sick but he did make a request for testing.

He allegedly asked emergency room staff to “test his meth to make sure it was safe.” Although the staff was shocked by the request police said they asked Smith to have a seat and proceeded to call 911.

Officers Dacota Taylor and Dewey Fleming arrived at the E.R. and started talking to Smith.

A hospital employee asked Smith to show her the drugs that he wanted them to test and he obliged. Police say he “casually reached into his pocket and pulled out a baggie that had 1.2 grams of methamphetamine in it.

Smith was arrested on the spot and faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and booked into Bi-State Jail. His bond was set at $7,500.