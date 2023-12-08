Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Arkansas State Police have arrested a Texarkana man in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a man in Lafayette County earlier this year.

According to the Arkansas DPS, 85-year-old Joseph Curtis Miller was visiting family in Arkansas when he was struck and killed.

Brandon Glenn Lane, 50, was arrested and now faces the charge of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident involving serious injury or death and booked into the Lafayette County Jail.

“We want to thank all those who provided information to help us solve this case and give some answers to Mr. Miller‘s family,” said ASP Colonel Mike Hagar.