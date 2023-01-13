TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana drug task force operation led to two arrests Thursday, according to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.

A media release from TAPD said the Bi-State Narcotics Task Force conducted a warranted search at the Texarkana home of Anthony Moore.

During the search, investigators said they found approximately 1.2 pounds of methamphetamine and other paraphernalia used to weigh and sort illegal drugs.

Police arrested Moore for trafficking methamphetamine and three deliveries of a controlled substance.

According to police, a traffic stop was made related to the task force investigation. When they stopped the car, the passenger admitted to the police that he was carrying a small amount of marijuana.

Officers identified the passenger as 54-year-old Andy McGough of DeQueen.

After speaking with police McGough admitted to having more in his possession than the marijuana, telling officers he wanted “to be honest with them,” and told officers about the ball of meth under the passenger seat.

Officers found a plastic bag under the seat with a ball of meth weighing 57.2 grams.

McGough was arrested for possessing a controlled substance and booked into the Miller County Jail, awaiting a bail hearing. The driver of the car was not arrested.