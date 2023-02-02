Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana Texas police arrested a grandmother for allegedly arming her grandson in a fight on Tuesday.

Police arrested 71-year-old Helen Sanders and charged her with deadly conduct.

Authorities say her 16-year-old grandson was suspended and sent home after getting into a fight with another boy at school. The other boy’s grandmother brought him to Sanders’ house located near the 1300 block of Casteel St., where officials say they were all involved in an argument.

At some point, police say Sanders went into her house to get a gun and gave it to her grandson. The other boy and his grandmother then left. While leaving the grandson reportedly fired a round toward the car.

Officials say no one was hurt.

Police booked Sanders into the Bi-State Jail and booked her grandson into the Juvenile Detention Center.