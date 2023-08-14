All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police arrested a Bowie County deputy after he allegedly assaulted his wife.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, police received a call early Tuesday morning to the home of Scott Lillis. When officers arrived, they reportedly discovered there was an altercation involving some grabbing and shoving on his part.

Lillis, Scott (Source: Texarkana Texas Police Department)

Police determined there was probable cause, placed Lillis under arrest and booked him into the Bi-State Jail. Lillis is facing charges of assault causing bodily injury and family violence, which is a Class A misdemeanor.

A judge set his bond at $3,000, and he bonded out later that day.

Officials have not yet released if Lillis is still employed as a Bowie County deputy.