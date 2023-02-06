Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – One man is facing charges connected to a shooting in Texarkana on Sunday.

Around 12:30 a.m., deputies arrived at the 7600 block of Goodson Ln. to find Rusty Ellinger suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Officials say the shooter fled the scene before deputies arrived. During the investigation, they identified Tony “Trae” Veasy of Doddridge as a suspect in the shooting.

The Miller County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant and arrested Veasy at a residence in Miller County just after noon Monday. Deputies booked Veasy into the Miller County Detention Center.

He is facing charges of battery first-degree, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle.

Ellinger is reportedly in good condition.

The shooting remains under investigation.