TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department says they’re still looking for the suspect in a fatal shooting on Christmas Day.

Tarus Melek Walker is wanted for capital murder and possession of a firearm by a certain person in connection with the shooting death of Aaron Bruce.

Law enforcement responded to the scene at the Brook Hollow Apartments at 2511 East 24th St. on Christmas morning to find Bruce suffering from a gunshot wound. Police attempted life-saving measures but were unable to revive him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department asks anyone with information concerning the investigation to contact them at 903-798-3154.