TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Texarkana arrested nine people for their alleged involvement in the theft of items wrongly delivered to their place of business.

According to TAPD, on September 1 they received a call related to nine pallets of Amazon deliveries that were wrongly delivered by a shipping company to a business on Robinson Road instead of to the intended location – the Oaklawn Post Office. The value of the delivered goods was estimated at over $23,000.

An employee for the postal service told police that the packages were taken from the business’s loading dock before arrangements could be made to pick them up and get them to the appropriate destination.

Detectives were able to access surveillance video from the business which allowed them to identify several people as suspects in the theft. Through Detective Warren Smith’s investigation, he learned that all of the suspects were either employees of the business or family members of employees.

As a result of the investigation, the following people were arrested for theft over $2,500 and booked into the Bi-State Jail:

Saudiea Carter, 45, Brittany Baker, 28, Sarah Easley, 29, Danni Hensley, 23, Curtis Jones, 24, Lacy Pollins, 28, Michael Rucker, 29, Dillon Shaw 23, and Desiree Shields, 23.

Hensley, Jones, and Shields were released the others remain in custody with bonds set at $30,000.

TTPD said in a Facebook post that 233 of the 577 stolen items were recovered and additional arrests are expected in the coming days.