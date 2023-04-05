SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police arrested three juveniles on weapons possession charges, and one faces charges for a March shooting.

Shreveport police responded to a shooting on March 26 at 8:30 p.m. near Baker Street and Fairfield Avenue. When they arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The wounded man was brought to an area hospital and is expected to recover.

Investigators determined that the suspect in the shooting was a 17-year-old male.

The SPD Violent Crimes Unit, ATF, and Shreveport Marshal’s Office conducted warranted searches of multiple locations to arrest the teen suspect and collected evidence related to the shooting. The investigations led to the arrest of three juveniles who now face firearms charges.

Teens arrested after police find firearm (Source: Shreveport Police Department) Gun seized by SPD from teens (1) (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

The 17-year-old suspect was charged with attempted second-degree murder and motor vehicle theft.

Another 17-year-old was arrested for possessing Schedule II with intent to distribute and a juvenile warrant for firearms charges.

The third juvenile is a 15-year-old who was wanted in Texas for aggravated property damage and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

Police seized two firearms and narcotics during the search.