SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four teens were charged with armed robbery related to reported carjackings, one involving a DoorDash delivery driver.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney the teens, 17-year-old Anthony Ardison, 16-year-old Cornell Ardison, 15-year-old LaBron Lewis, and a 14-year-old male were charged after a probable cause hearing in Caddo Parish Juvenile Court on Friday.

A juvenile court judge also found probable cause allowing Lewis to face adult trial for the armed robbery of the suspect vehicle involved in the delivery driver’s carjacking.

Lewis is suspected of targeting a gold Toyota Camry for armed robbery on June 5 in the 1600 block of North Market Street.

On June 7, a DoorDash driver was attempting to leave a delivery location on Grimmett Drive in her 2008 Honda Accord when she reported the suspects blocked her exit with a gold Toyota Camry. The suspects exited the Camry armed with weapons and demanded the driver’s car.

She was able to escape but her car and the valuables inside were stolen.

Recent changes to the Louisiana statute concerning juveniles and certain violent crimes including armed robbery provides for the review of these cases by the District Attorney for children 15 or over. Another statute states that 14-year-olds who commit a crime of violence can be transferred to adult court only upon showing “clear and convincing proof” that there is no opportunity for the juvenile to be rehabilitated.