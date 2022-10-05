Police on the scene of a shooting in Texarkana on Wednesday evening (KTAL/KMSS staff)

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – A young man is in the hospital, and police are questioning two witnesses after a shooting Wednesday evening.

According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, around 5:30 p.m., they received a call about a shooting outside a home in the 3600 Block of Bann Ave. When police arrived, they found a 19-year-old male on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

Texarkana police investigating after a young man was shot Wednesday (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers took two witnesses at the scene to the Bi-state Jail for questioning.

Police believe the shooting was accidental and are not currently looking for a suspect.