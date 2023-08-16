NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Natchitoches are looking for information on a shooting that claimed the life of a 16-year-old.

Officers responded to the scene on the 400 block of Fairgrounds Road around 3:01 p.m. Tuesday and found a teenage boy suffering from a single gunshot wound. EMS took him to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries.

The Natchitoches Police Department is continuing to investigate the shooting. Authorities said they will release more details as they become available.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact Detective Rudolph Glass at (318) 357-3875 or the NPD at (318) 352-8101. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388 or through their P3Tips app.