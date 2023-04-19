SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A teenager will spend a quarter of a century behind bars after his conviction for shooting an employee at Circle K in April 2022.

Omarion Goodwin, 18, pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree murder on Tuesday.

Authorities say Goodwin entered the Circle K in the 6300 block of Jefferson-Paige Rd wearing a ski mask and armed with a 22-caliber pistol. The employee was behind the counter eating a meal when Goodwin reportedly shot the man in the head and the top left shoulder several times. He was 17 at the time the shooting was committed.

Goodwin fled the scene, and customers of the store later found the victim lying in a pool of blood behind the counter. Officials say he was conscious but unresponsive and EMS transported him to a local hospital for treatment.

Police investigators interviewed witnesses and viewed surveillance video to determine a suspect. Goodwin was surrendered by a parent and made a full confession. Police located the gun used in the shooting and the clothing he wore at the time.

Goodwin will serve 25 years at hard labor without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence. The victim and his family approved Goodwin’s sentence.