CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport teen who stood trial for the shooting that killed a 13-year-old and left several others wounded near a local movie theater was found guilty on Wednesday.

A new release from the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said 18-year-old Ja’shun Smith who was 15 at the time of the shooting was found guilty on 13 felony counts including second-degree murder, eight counts of attempted second-degree murder, and four counts of aggravated criminal property damage.

Jurors heard testimony from more than 25 witnesses and were presented with more than 200 pieces of evidence regarding the September 4, 2021 shooting.

Ja’Shun Smith (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Around 10:30 p.m. a grey Kia Optima driven by Smith had just left Tinseltown after a shooting occurred in the theater’s parking lot. He stopped at a Circle K at the corner of Youree Drive and East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop where he stopped and waited for a white Honda Accord to arrive at the intersection.

Once the Honda stopped Smith exited the Kia (owned by his girlfriend) from the driver’s seat and started firing a rifle at the intersection.

Other occupants of the Kia who are awaiting trial also fired shots into the intersection.

Kelvontae Daigre, a 13-year-old passenger sitting in the back seat of the Honda was mortally wounded by a gunshot to the back. The shots fired at the Honda injured the driver, and Willis-Knighton Pierremont Medical Center was also damaged by the gunfire

Shreveport police collected 50 shell casings from the Circle K parking lot.

Smith got back into the Kia and drove off, leading SPD on a high-speed chase throughout the city that ended in Cedar Grove. Smith and the other suspects fled. However, police were able to retrieve the guns used in the shooting in nearby yards. They also collected Smith’s handprint and DNA from the vehicle.

Surveillance footage from Circle K showed Smith wearing the same clothes he was seen in at Tinseltown minutes before the shooting. The video also showed that Smith was the first occupant to get out of the Kia and begin firing into the intersection.

Text messages between Smith and his girlfriend showed him taking responsibility for the shooting at the intersection.

The next day he was at the home of a friend and reportedly laughed about the shooting that left the 13-year-old dead.

When Smith returns to court for sentencing in November he will receive a mandatory life sentence for Daigre’s murder. He also faces 10 to 50 years of hard labor without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence on each count of attempted murder, and one to 15 years with or without hard labor on each of the aggravated criminal damage property counts.