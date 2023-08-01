SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport teen fatally shot Monday morning has been identified by the coroner.

17-year-old A’Jaylus Harris was shot once in the head just before 5 a.m. near the intersection of Poland Street and Alabama Avenue, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner.

He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health, where he was pronounced deceased at 6:53 a.m.

The homicide, the 50th in Caddo Parish this year and the 48th in Shreveport, remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.