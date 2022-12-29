VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting in Vivian that happened just before noon on Thursday.

A Caddo 911 entry shows “officer needs assistance” on W. Atlanta near the intersection of N. Cypress Street and N. Hickory Street at 11:55 a.m.

According to police, a 17-year-old was shot and died on the way to the hospital.

CPSO placed at least five people in custody as they continue to investigate the incident, which they say involved several people ranging in age from teens to early 20s.

Investigators are still looking for the weapon involved in the fatal shooting.