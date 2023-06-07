MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A juvenile was fatally shot in Marshall early Wednesday morning, according to the Marshall Police Department is investigating.

According to MPD, police were called to investigate a person reportedly lying in the roadway in the 1800 block of Alexander Street just after 1:30 a.m.

Responding officers found a young, Black male who had been fatally shot.

Investigators learned through surveillance footage that the teen was lying in the road long enough for two vehicles to pass his body, yet they did not report the incident.

MPD is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at 903-935-4575 or Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.