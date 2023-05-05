SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport teen is facing charges of kidnapping and attempted murder after an incident in Minden that left a young girl injured Tuesday.

According to a media release, Shreveport Police were contacted by the Minden Police Department about a young child being struck by a vehicle at the Love’s truck stop in I-20 in Minden.

The suspect was believed to be attempting to steal a car when he ran the child over.

Minden Police investigated and asked for the assistance of Shreveport Police as the suspect was believed to be in Shreveport.

SPD worked with school resource officers, Shreveport City Marshal’s deputies, and patrol officers to locate the suspects allegedly responsible for the incident.

A sixteen-year-old male was arrested and charged with one count of attempted second-degree kidnapping, one count of attempted carjacking, one count of attempted second-degree murder, one count of criminal trespassing, and an outstanding warrant.

A second sixteen-year-old male was arrested for one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, one count of criminal trespassing, and an outstanding warrant.

According to a GoFundMe set up for the family, the child was transported by air to the ICU. The young girl suffered a deep laceration on her head, 2 bone fractures, and road rash.