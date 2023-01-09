Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A teenager was arrested after a traffic stop turned into a vehicle pursuit Sunday afternoon.

The Shreveport Police Department said in a release Monday that officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a Honda Civic at Clarke Boulevard and Jewella Avenue. The diver of the vehicle refused to stop, and SPD patrol officers began the chase.

The driver fled through the Mooretown neighborhood and crashed in the 4900 block of Kennedy Drive. The vehicle caught fire, and four occupants left the vehicle on foot.

Officers captured the driver 18-year-old J’Tavion Smith. Police discovered the vehicle was stolen. Smith was charged with aggravated flight from an officer, illegal possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a schedule I drug, and obstruction of justice.

Police say a firearm was also seized from the incident and no one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.