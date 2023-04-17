CALVIN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A teenager has been charged with the shooting death of the head softball coach at Calvin High School.

According to reports, on April 15, 2023, at 10:50 PM, the Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office was notified of a shooting through a 911 phone call. The shooting occurred at 4985 LA 501 north of Calvin, La.

Deputies and ambulance personnel arrived to find 51-year-old Kevin Chad Camp suffering from a gunshot wound. Camp was declared dead by the Winn Parish Coroner’s Office.

A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection to this incident. The juvenile is currently being held at the Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office.