BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department announced an arrest was made in the shooting that injured a 17-year-old male in Meadowview Park on Sunday afternoon.

Police said their investigation led to the arrest of a 17-year-old male who is suspected of shooting the teen at the park.

The teen was arrested and booked into Ware Detention Center to face charges of aggravated second-degree battery, illegal use of a weapon, and juvenile possession of a firearm.

His bond is $340,000.