Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – K-9 officer found a teen attempted to flee the area of a suspected vehicle burglary early Friday morning.

Police were called to investigate a suspicious person in the 1600 block of Shady Lane on April 14 around 2:30 a.m. by a resident who saw three people inside her vehicle attempting to steal items from it.

Before arriving at the home police were told that the suspects were fleeing through the neighborhood and saw a suspect jumping a fence into a backyard.

Shreveport Police K-9 “Enzo” was called to the scene to assist with the search for suspects. The K-9 found a 16-year-old hiding in a backyard in the 1600 block of Applewood Drive.

Police found a handgun and multiple items from other car burglaries reported in the area were also in the teen’s possession. He was arrested for one count of simple burglary, and one count of juvenile in possession of an illegal weapon.

The teen also had minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Police have not identified any other suspects.