Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A teen was arrested by Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Detectives for alleged sexual assault on a child.

According to CPSO, a detective with the Youth Services Unit arrested the 17-year-old on June 2 for the offense.

A forensic interview was conducted with the victim and revealed there were multiple occasions that the assaults occurred.

The teen was arrested and booked into the Caddo Juvenile Detention Center and faces charges of first-degree rape and indecent behavior with juveniles.

