CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish Juvenile Judge decided that a teen will stand trial in adult court for an armed carjacking in west Shreveport.

Judge Ree Casey-Jones determined that there was probable cause to transfer 16-year-old Devetrick Johnson to be tried as an adult in District Court according to the Caddo District Attorney’s Office.

Johnson’s transfer is related to a carjacking attempt that happened in the 6800 block of Raspberry Lane on October 9. During the incident, the suspect fired two shots at the driver who was struck in the arm and treated at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.

The shooter fled the scene, however, video surveillance and distinctive clothing led police to identify Johnson and he was arrested at an apartment in the 6000 block of Raspberry Lane.

Louisiana Children’s Code Article 305 provides for the divestiture of juvenile court jurisdiction upon review by the District Attorney for children 15 or older for a select number of criminal acts, including armed robbery. A provision of the same code’s Article 879 further provides that all proceedings in a juvenile delinquency case involving a crime of violence as defined by the code must be open to the public.